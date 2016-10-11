SHOCKING DISCOVERY: Travel Adaptor recalled due to electric shock danger

A travel adaptor has been recalled due to a risk of electric shock arising from inadequate design.

The warning over the Bitmore Universal Travel Adaptor has been issued by the Electrical Safety Council.

The black, Chinese-manufactured device, with type/model number BM-UTA and a batch number/barcode of 5 060275 390836, has a USB socket, and is sold in cardboard packaging.

Anyone who has purchased one of the devices is advised to stop using it immediately as it is deemed to be dangerous.

Electrical Safety First have pointed out that the manufacturer may not have provided a way to exchange the product - more advice is available at their website.