Shiregreen gardening competition winners revealed

Shiregreen residents have celebrated their green success in Sanctuary Housing’s Gardening Competition.

The annual event, organised by Sanctuary, revealed an array of vibrant plants and lush garden havens across Shiregreen.

With three new categories for the competition’s eleventh year, prizes went to Richard Wilson for Best Individual Garden, Valerie Baker for Best Edible Garden and Susan Clarke for Best Baskets, Pots and Small Spaces.

BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Neil Grant - the host of a Sunday morning gardening phone-in show - presented £30 worth of gardening vouchers to each of the winners at Shiregreen Neighbourhood Centre to mark their achievements.

Judges of the competition were impressed with gardens overflowing with bold colourful flowers, imaginative landscapes and even Eastern-influenced accessories including a Buddha statue.

Sophie Kirk, Sanctuary Housing partnerships officer for Shiregreen, said: “This community event has given us a bird’s eye view of some stunning gardens within the Shiregreen neighbourhood. It also gives us the opportunity to honour the hard work of these green-fingered residents that continue to keep Shiregreen looking beautiful.”

Valerie Baker said she was delighted with her prize and revealed the secret of her success, adding: “What I think makes a great garden is putting time and pleasure into it and also making sure you enjoy it, as that’s what gardens are for.”

Susan Clarke said: “It’s wonderful to win a prize in the gardening competition. Making something unique and adding character, such as ornaments and statues, make a garden great.”

Green-fingered Richard Wilson even donated his £30 winning voucher to Shiregreen Neighbourhood Centre.

This competition was funded by Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, supporting projects which benefit Sanctuary residents and their communities.