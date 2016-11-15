Sheridan’s new variety of roles

Her versatility is but one of her traits, and Epworth’s star actress Sheridan Smith continues to revel in a variety of roles for upcoming big and small screen appearances.

Fans of Sheridan can view her on television next month in a new BBC1 series of Walliams and Friend, when she transforms in to a real life-size Barbie doll for one of her sketches.

She becomes David Walliam’s wife on a catastrophic game show skit and the pair turn the clock back to full PC mode with the classic Carry On Up The Sexual Harrassment Tribunal.

The sketch show features a different guest friend every week, with a supporting cast including Morgana Robinson, Mike Wozniak and Jason Lewis.

Sheridan’s brother, musician Damian Dalton-Smith said he is looking forward to the December 9, 9.30pm episode as he has been told it is “hilarious”.

The former Fanny Brice of the West End’s Funny Girl has also been busy filming for the film version of Jo Brand’s book The More You Ignore Me, in Blackpool.

Thirty-five year old Sheridan dons a long brunette wig as Gina, a young mum trying to create a happy loving home for herself, her husband and daughter.

But she takes a strong fancy to the local TV weatherman that soon snowballs in to an obsession, and is locked up in psychiatric hospital after ditching all her clothes and perching on the roof of her house.

The film, due to be screened next year, features music by The Smiths - the favourite group of Gina’s daughter Alice (played by Ella Hunt of Les Miserables fame).

Sheridan stars alongside Jo Brand herself, Michelle Collins, and Mark Addy in the production directed by Keith English.

This film is Sheridan’s first major project since her storming West End success in the musical, Funny Girl that ended this summer.

It is currently being filmed with over five weeks on location in Blackpool.

The film has plenty of comic relief but does address the issue of mental health and its impact on families.

Earlier this year the star had to take a break of several weeks as a result of exhaustion, and stress over the illness of her father. But recent appearances suggest she is fully back to good health and happy in her latest roles.