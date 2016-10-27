Sheffield war hero's medal now pride of place in museum

A military medal mystery, solved thanks to social media, has ended with the posthumous award being "proudly" displayed.

July saw South Yorkshire Police ask Facebook followers to help piece together the jigsaw story of a former Sheffield City Police officer and fallen WW1 soldier after Sergeant Francis Bark's military medal was found at Force HQ.

Said a spokesman: "We had an overwhelming response to the appeal, and are pleased to announce his medal has now been loaned to Museum of the Mercian Regiment to be put on display at Nottingham Castle".

After working for Sheffield police, Francis enlisted in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Regiment (The Sherwood Foresters) so the museum is fitting place for it to be displayed.

Trustees Mel Siddons said: “I’m hugely proud to be able to put Francis’ medal on display at our new gallery in Nottingham Castle for all to see. We feel lucky to be able to showcase it.

“Once it has been restored to its full glory, it will go on display in the museum at Nottingham Castle and be there for about a year.

“I want to thank South Yorkshire Police for letting the museum display his medal so we can all remember Francis and the sacrifice he made to save a comrade.”

T/ACC Jason Harwin said: “The story of Francis has been a poignant and touching one. Here at South Yorkshire Police, we have all felt some kind of connection with Francis.

“We look forward to seeing the medal on display and are pleased we are able to share his story and medal with others.”

Francis was awarded the military medal following his May 1918 death, aged only 26, when he went to the aid of a comrade in a gas attack.

.

http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/south-yorkshire-police-seek-family-of-fallen-soldier-1-7992363

http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/mystery-behind-ww1-medal-found-in-sheffield-police-station-solved-1-8056125