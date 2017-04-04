Sheffield vet taking on London Marathon

A Sheffield vet is striding ahead with training ahead of taking part in the London Marathon later this month.

Robert Haselgrove is taking on the 26.2-mile challenge on Sunday, April 23, in aid of the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals charity.

The 37-year-old, who has been a senior vet at the Sheffield PDSA Pet Hospital for two years, is hoping to cross the finish line in three hours' and 45 minutes.

He said: “Being able to help those in difficult circumstances who can’t afford the vet care their pets need makes such a difference to people’s lives. I wanted to do my part in helping raise vital and much-needed funds for the charity as well as raising awareness for this often overlooked charity.”

He is hoping to raise £1500 for PDSA and Prostate Cancer UK. To sponsor his charity appeal visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RobertHaselgrove.