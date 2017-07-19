Sheffield TV presenter Dan Walker's £250,000 salary comes under fire as BBC's best paid stars revealed

Sheffield TV host Dan Walker has come under fire after his salary was one of dozens earned by BBC stars revealed this morning.

Earlier, the BBC Breakfast and Football Focus host had quipped today's going to be a fun day' before details of salaries of a host of top-name stars were revealed.

It was announced that Walker is paid up to £249,000 by the BBC but neither breakfast co-hosts Louise Minchin, Sally Nugent appear on the list of BBC stars who earn more than £150,000 a year.

Minchin looked unimpressed as Walker made the remark during this morning's show.

And the 40-year old presenter came under fire from viewers after his salary was revealed - while rival breakfast show host Piers Morgan challenged him to discuss his pay packet on air.

Twitter user DanB1971 wrote: "Dan, Louise and Naga (Munchetty) are news readers off an auto cue. Butt kissing wimp journalism, left wing politaically (sic) correct bulls***"

Walker responded: "Would love to see you having a go at just 'reading an autocue' David. I hope you have a nice day."

And he also put down Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan who tweeted: "Hi mate, would you come on @GMB to discuss your salary today?"

He replied: "Would love to but I'm a bit busy presenting the nation's number 1 breakfast show with @louiseminchin Have a good one."

The former University of Sheffield student, who lives in the city with his family, began his broadcasting career at Hallam FM and later moved into television through Granada in Manchester.

He then move into sports presentation with the BBC and in August 2009, took over from Manish Bhasin as the presenter of Football Focus.

In 2016, he replaced Bill Turnbull as presenter of BBC Breakfast.

The list is topped by Chris Evans who earned up to £2.25million last year followed by Match of The Day host Gary Lineker on £1.8million - but Claudia Winkleman and Alex Jones are the only women in the top ten, who are paid around £9 million between them.

There are 96 staff in total earning more than £150,000-a-year and it is the first time the pay details of stars earning more than £150,000 have been made public.

The BBC has been compelled to reveal the information under the terms of the new Royal Charter.