Sheffield Support Dogs charity appeals for singing support

Sheffield based charity Support Dogs is appealing for local singing groups and choirs to help it to raise the roof along with much needed funds in the run up to Christmas for its work training specialist assistance dogs.

The national charity which will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, delivers life changing support for children with autism and adults with disabilities and epilepsy.

Support Dogs will be joined by charity partners, local singers and clients as it sings Christmas carols at locations throughout the North in December.

The charity has been nominated as Sainsbury’s charity partner at Wadsley Bridge and Crookes in Sheffield and will be fundraising at the stores from Friday 16 December-Sunday 18 December, as well as at the supermarket’s stores at the Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster, Hull, Nottingham and Lincoln.

Support Dogs will also be helping commuters get into the festive spirit through collections at Sheffield Railway Station on Wednesday 14 and Wednesday 21 December.

Danny Anderson, fundraising manager at Support Dogs said: “If you’re looking to get into fundraising and not sure where to start, a festive collection is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. If you’ve been doing it years, bring your experience and enjoy yourself. We’ll even be bringing along some of our dogs and perhaps they will join in!

“More funds will enable us to train more dogs and help more people. We are entirely funded through voluntary donations and so are reliant upon public donations without which we wouldn’t be able to continue our important work, training and providing specialist assistance dogs which make such a huge difference to people’s lives.”

To find out more email our Volunteer Coordinator Gill Rigby at gill.rigby@supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 261 7800.

To find out more about Support Dogs visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or follow @supportdogsuk on twitter.