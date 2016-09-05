Sheffield student caught up in Eddie Izzard bereft theft attack

A city protester told this week about becoming involved in a march fracas that made international headlines.

Madeleina Kay was walking alongside the activist at Saturday's Bremain London rally when the comedian's raspberry beret and yellow handbag were snatched.

The Ranmoor 22-year-old, accompanied by dog Alba, was arms-linked with the celebrity cross-dresser leading thousands of March for Europe demonstrators when disorder broke out.

The comedian gave chase in high heels to retrieve his headwear with help of police, who have kept the hat as evidence, having since charged a man with theft.

The University of Sheffield landscape architecture student, whose latest protest song Stand Together (shared here) features rally footage, has since captured the incident with a cartoon.

She said: "Me and the dog were asked to march at the front with Eddie. While there was a group of leave campaigners protesting respectfully, as we walked down from Trafalgar Square, a group wearing skull masks to cover their faces approached us in a deliberately confrontational manner.

"They attempted to stop the march but we carried on walking toward them, which was when one of them approached Eddie in a very aggressive manner and reached out and stole his pink beret and yellow handbag and ran off with them. The police all charged and arrested him. There was a pile-up of about six police-men. Eddie ran after, retrieved his hat and handbag, then carried on marching, completely unflustered. He was unbelievably cool about it and totally professional. I went over to congratulate him. He was very sweet about it and let me kiss him on the cheek".

Madeleina continued: "He had to leave to make a statement to the police so we were late starting the speeches but he spoke with pride and intelligence and was an inspiration to everyone there. Me and Alba went on stage afterward to sing to the crowd and were seen on international news channels such as Sky and CNN. Our American friends online have been messaging to tell us 'Alba is famous'.

"Eddie seemed to like Alba. He kept stroking her on the march, even though she was getting white fur all over his stylish black outfit. He came over to say goodbye to us before he left, which again was very sweet. He was genuinely lovely, a shining example of the value of multiculturalism and a fantastic ambassador. He was glamorous and an inspiration to all of us. I can only praise Eddie for his contribution to the RemaIN campaign efforts. He was, and is, an absolute super star from start to finish. He was a genuinely lovely guy. Extremely friendly and welcoming, he spoke to everyone with kindness".

Added Madeleina: "He walked the whole march in the most gorgeous kitten heels ... while I was wearing bloke's trainers."

Eddie's beret theft caught on canvas by Madeleina

A talented artist and musician, she has long struck the correct chord at South Yorkshire rallies with self-penned protest songs such as I'm sorry we left EU. Song For Boris, Madeleina wrote and recorded, also hit right note with those attending July London demo and August Sheffield Yorkshire Day event while Song For Farage stormed recent Sheffield City of Sanctuary AGM.

As well as children's picture book about refugees, illustrating tolerance and compassion for a younger audience, she has produced a series of hard-hitting Brexit-bashing cartoons, one of which was printed on two metre wide banner that graced the weekend event. A leading light of Remain United activists, Madeleina also contributes to http://16millionrising.wixsite.com/16millionrising free monthly broadcast.

Madeleina's Eddie selfie

Poster girl Madeleina

Eddie and Madeleina with young marcher, whose mum asked if he could walk with the star

Alba sporting Euro flag

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Sheffield student caught up in Eddie Izzard bereft theft attack Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...