Sheffield solicitors raise grand amount for Ashgate Hospicecare

Chesterfield and Sheffield-based Solicitors Banner Jones has raised £1,000 for Ashgate Hospicecare through a fundraising walk around the scenic Linacre Reservoirs which took place in July.

The law firm, which offers tailored no-nonsense legal advice across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, hosted the walk in which over 40 of their staff, friends and family took part.

Ashgate Hospicecare, an independent registered charity, which provides care to patients across North Derbyshire at its hospice, in the community and at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, relies on the generosity of the local community and a team of volunteers to provide a range of vital services offered free of charge to those with a life-limiting illness.

Ali Darwood, the organiser of the sponsored walk on behalf of the team at Banner Jones, said: “The walk was a fantastic experience for everyone and we’re really pleased to have raised so much for Ashgate, as it’s such a worthwhile cause.

“As a business, we feel that it is important to give something back to the communities within which we work and, as such, we regularly participate in charitable events and fundraisers across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire.”

Josanne Richardson from Ashgate Hospicecare, has said; “As the demand for our services grow, so does the need for funding. As a charity the fundraising and support that local businesses provide through events such as this is absolutely vital to ensure that we can continue to support the people in our care.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Banner Jones and are so grateful that they continue to support our cause in all of their fundraising and charity efforts.”