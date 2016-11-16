Sheffield police have renewed appeal for witnesses to a serious traffic crash on their doorstep.

Around 5.20pm on Thursday October 20 saw white Fiat Scudo van reportedly in collision with silver Renault Clio in Shepcote Lane near new South Yorkshire Police custody building.

It is believed the Scudo was involved in further collisions with black Citroen Saxo and silver Skoda Octavia.

An 18-year-old woman passenger in the Saxo suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Two other passengers and Saxo driver as well as drivers of Octavia and Clio suffered minor injuries.

Following an initial investigation, officers are now keen to hear from any witnesses to the smashes.

Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 866 of 20 October 2016.