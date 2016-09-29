Sheffield sea cadet’s outstanding service recognised with highest accolade

A teenager from Handsworth has been honoured by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for her outstanding service in Sheffield Sea Cadets.

Courtney Daine, 17, has been appointed the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet for South Yorkshire – the highest honour that can be achieved by a cadet in any of the cadet forces.

Petty Officer Daine was appointed by the Lord-Lieutenant for South Yorkshire, Mr Andrew Coombe at a special ceremony held at Scarbrough Barracks in Doncaster, in front of family, friends and local dignitaries.

Courtney was described in the ceremony not only as an asset to her unit but also the Sea Cadet Corps in general. Always the first to volunteer to help others and take part in activities or courses, Courtney leads from the front and is an excellent role model for younger cadets. She is currently completing her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award and has been one of the few sea cadets to complete the Corps’ Aviation course in which she has successfully earned her wings. As the Drum Major for Sheffield Band, Courtney’s attributes of being articulate and confident help her to stand out from the crowd, and she continues to be a valuable and active member of the unit.

Commenting on her new position at the ceremony, Courtney said: “I joined the sea cadets because my mum was in the Corps when she was younger and encouraged me to join. I’m so glad I did because it has been a big part of my life ever since. I have a great sense of pride receiving this award as it’s a great honour and I feel a great achievement for myself as well as my unit.”

Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Bleasdale, Deputy Chief Executive of the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) in Yorkshire and The Humber, which runs the awards, commented: “Courtney is a shining example of what can be achieved when young people involve themselves in cadets and other extra-curricular activities. It’s a great pleasure to see cadets like Courtney flourish so well within the cadets and achieve such a prestigious award. The cadet forces are among the most popular youth organisations in the country and exist to expand young people’s experiences and life skills, helping them grow and develop into responsible young adults.”

Colonel Bleasdale also appealed for more adult volunteers to support the region’s 8,500 cadets: “The cadet movement’s popularity means we need more adult instructors to lead the cadets and deliver the quality of experiences, adventure and community projects which our cadets enjoy. We would love to hear from people who are willing to offer their time and enthusiasm to join our ranks as an adult volunteer – no military experience is needed, just a desire to work with young people.”

Courtney was among only 12 cadets selected from a total of 8,500 across the whole Yorkshire and Humber region to be awarded the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate. All cadets are between 10 and 18 years of age and can be part of the Sea Cadet Corps, Army Cadet Force or Air Training Corps.

For more information about the cadet movement, or to enquire about becoming an adult volunteer, visit the Reserve Forces’ & Cadets’ Association website at: www.rfca-yorkshire.org.uk.