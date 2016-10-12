Sheffield schoolgirl to receive national award for fundraising efforts for animals

A South Yorkshire schoolgirl is to be recognised with a special award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) at the House of Lords, honouring her fundraising efforts to help animals.

Animal lover Storm Burgess, (11), from Darnall in Sheffield, has suffered serious health problems in recent years, but has not let that deter her in her dedication to helping a wide variety of local animal welfare charities. In just 18 months, the youngster has raised in excess of £6,000.

With a particular interest in cats, dogs, horses and hedgehogs, the youngster is helping around 16 charities in her local area, raising money through everything from raffles and cake sales to donating her own toys and pocket money.

Storm also visits supermarkets in the area and encourages them to donate food for needy animals which she then delivers to local animal centres along with cash raised from her latest sponsored events. She has quickly become well-known in her local community for her amazing efforts to help animals.

Philip Mansbridge, UK Director of IFAW, said: “Storm’s fundraising efforts for animals are particularly impressive given her very young age and the challenges she has faced. She is a great example of animal welfare in action. We hope that her efforts will inspire other youngsters to be the next generation of animal welfare campaigners and carers. She is a very deserving winner of IFAW’s Young Fundraiser of the Year Award.”

Storm said: “I am very excited to be awarded this IFAW award and I can’t wait to go to London and tell my family and friends all about it. I do what I do because I have always loved animals and I just want to help them.”

Her current fundraising challenge is a charity night on October 22 where she aims to raise more than £1,000 for an alpaca centre. As well as looking after her own pets, before the start of each school day Storm also takes food to feed a local colony of feral cats.

The youngster’s efforts have already been recognised with awards through her Mayor, local council and newspaper but this is her first national recognition. Her dream is to one day become a vet and run her own animal rescue sanctuary.

Storm will receive her latest award at IFAW’s prestigious Animal Action Awards event, hosted by Baroness Gale and presented by TV wildlife presenter Bill Oddie at the House of Lords on October 18.