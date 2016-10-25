Sheffield's top Italian restaurants celebrate as World Pasta Day comes of age

Many happy returns World Pasta Day ... 21 today!

The culinary cultural celebration, here illustrated by Godfather of Italian cuisine Gennaro Contaldo sharing expert tips to guarantee al dente not al don'te, became a thing at World Pasta Congress on October 25 1995 when global experts came together to discuss glories of the noodle with particular emphasis on importance of spreading knowledge of the world’s panorama of pasta.

There are over 600 shapes known to man, with names descriptive of their shapes, including spaghetti (cord), vermicelli (little worms), rotini (spirals), fusili (spindles), tortellini (little cakes), linguini (little tongues), conchiglie (shells), fettucine (small ribbons), penne (quills) and capellini (fine hairs) among favourite savoury forms.

While green, white and red restaurants made it famous, it is also an international gateway dish for the likes of Chinese chow mein and German spaetzle.

To mark the occasion here's a flashback http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/the-10-best-restaurants-in-sheffield-according-to-tripadvisor-1-7988291 to TripAdvisor's top ten Sheffield eating establishments, half of which are Italian jobs serving success on a plate that is beloved pasta.

Food for thought