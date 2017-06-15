Sheffield’s ‘Saltstock’ brings top bands together this month

Shaun Ward, former funky bass player for Simply Red, will join Sheffield jazz piano supremo Ralph Salt at Saltstock - an event to raise cash to help a struggling junior marching band, the Concord Allstars.

Salt, who is the resident Jazz pianist at Trippets Lounge Bar on Trippet Lane, has recently celebrated 50 years in the music industry.

He said: “it was my son James who was the instigator of the event to help raise funds for new instruments for the kids. He has been a member of Concord since the age of 10 and is now the chair of governors for the band.

“I also have two granddaughters, Anna and Madison, that are in the organisation and following in their father’s footsteps, so how could I say no?”

He continued: “Concord is a fantastic organisation that educates kids in music, movement and dance. They take kids as young as seven years old that don’t know one end of the instrument from the other, and with patience and time they turn out fine musicians, all on a voluntary basis, so for that they have my respect.

“I called Shaun and asked him if he would show his support and after explaining the cause he had no hesitation”.

Ward, renowned for his style of funky bass playing with Mick Hucknall’s Simply Red, added: “These guys are the musicians of the future. Everyone has to start somewhere and when Ralph explained the dedication and instruction the organisation provides for the kids I was blown away!

“I’m happy to be a part of the event and looking forward to what is set to be a fantastic night of entertainment”.

The band are excited to be joined by another special guest from the United States: Aaron Keith Stewart, originally from Parsons, Kansas, is a jazz singer and former member of the three time Grammy Award winning group the Sounds Of Blackness.

Salt and Ward are headlining the event on June 23 from 7.30pm at the Hillsborough Arena on Middlewood Road, with Salt’s five piece jazz band and guests. The evening will feature five very different bands in five hours.

They include: Ralph Salt Jazz with special guests, Bailey Street - a four-piece indie-rock, pop and blues band featuring Concord’s own Sam Heeley (2017 young drummer of the year finalist), Tin Soldiers - a 15 piece big band comprising Sheffield drum corps alumni playing well-known classics, Bluesmouse - a London based singer guitarist playing rock/blues classics, and Feels Wright - a female singer and guitarist duo who perform their own music along with well-known covers.

Tickets are £8 adults, £5 children from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/saltstock