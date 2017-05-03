Sheffield’s longest running art club hosts exhibition

Sheffield’s longest running art club, Heeley Art Club formed in 1895, is to hold an exhibition of its members’ latest pieces at the Winter Garden.

The exhibition starts on Tuesday May 16 and will end on Sunday May 21. This is the sixteenth exhibition of the members’ work at the Winter Garden, with previous events proving to be popular with locals. This time the exhibition is a selection of members’ original work showing a variety of topics generally not related to Sheffield. The title is “HEELEY ART CLUB SPRING EXHIBITION”.

The paintings will be in a range of media including watercolour, oil, acrylic and mixed media. The Exhibition will be open daily at the Winter Garden’s normal opening times ending on Sunday 21st May at 4 pm. The paintings are for sale. Included in this Exhibition is a selection of paintings by Noel Crowder as a memorial to this Heeley Art Club member who recently died. These vibrantly coloured compositions of interiors with figures are a delight.

The Heeley Art Club was founded at the end of the nineteenth century it is still going strong and currently has over 40 members. See their website for details of meetings on www.heeleyartclub.co.uk

The Club has mounted many excellent exhibitions over the years, and this will be of the usual high standard, showing local artists’ work in a variety of styles and media.

Amongst the paintings on display are: the intriguingly - titled ‘Euro ‘96 meets R&B at Victoria Quay’, by Ray Beddow. This highly-coloured oil painting depicts football revellers in Sheffield and in particular a Danish fan being out-dribbled by Stiltman!

On a more relaxed note is a charming watercolour study by Pat Owens in soft browns of a curled-up sleeping ‘Doormouse’.

‘Round in a Circle’ is a delicate Orphism-inspired work by Chris Houlton in a pencil/crayon medium.

Sheffield personalities are featured one is a striking collage portrait by Chris Smith ‘Jessica Ennis’.

Prints by Panni Loh include a dramatic composition of a swirling figure ‘Midnight’.

‘Derbyshire Wall’ by Richard Towers is a fresh little watercolour study in subtle colours.

Sheffield street scenes are captured in misty atmospheric oils by Mark Beresford especially his ‘Barkers Pool’.

Finally all the fun and drama are caught in an amusing acrylic concoction by Ian Geary ‘Sharrow Lantern Festival’.