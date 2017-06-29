Sheffield’s Katy Nunn celebrates a win at the FA Mars Just Play Awards

Sheffield’s Katy Nunn has been awarded winner of Organiser of the Year at the 2017 FA Mars Just Play Awards, which recognises on-going efforts to boost football participation numbers at Just Play sessions across the country.

Katy Nunn set up Funky Boots, a friendly women’s social football club, who meet every week for a kick about. Funky Boots gives women of all ages and abilities a chance to get into football in a fun, non-competitive, social environment. The club has blossomed into a session that is open and welcoming to women of all ages, experience, fitness levels and abilities to feel comfortable to come and learn to play, or re-kindle an old passion for the game.

Funky Boots, run by Katy, is made up of a diverse mix of women who with different abilities, some of whom played years ago at school, some have played throughout their lives and for many of whom football is a new sport that they’ve never played before. Funky Boots participants include women from Brazil, Germany and across the UK, with ages ranging from 18-60.

Since launching in 2011, the FA Mars Just Play initiative has been one of the UK’s most successful grassroots football initiatives and this year celebrated one million attendances at sessions up and down the country. The awards - now in their third year - celebrate the achievements of Just Play centres, teams and individuals who inspire and motivate their local community to get involved with the Just Play initiative.

Katy was presented with this prestigious award at an event hosted by Mars Chocolate UK and The FA at England’s National Football Centre, St George’s Park in Burton, on Monday 27th June. Also in attendance was England football legend Graeme Le Saux, who presented Katy with her award.

Blas Maquivar, President – Mars Chocolate UK, said: “As always, we were hugely impressed by the phenomenal standard of this year’s Just Play Award finalists and as winner of the Just Play Organiser of the Year, Katy should be very proud.

“Katy shows a real energy and passion with her dedication to Funky Boots, and her hard work getting women back into football or inspiring them to try it for the first time deserves to be recognised. Katy shows an exceptional dedication to her centre and hearing about the impact that she and our other winners have made through sport is truly inspiring and it makes me confident that we are well on our way to further Just play success over the coming months and years.”

Andy Dyke, The FA’s National Participation Manager, said: “Football, occupies a unique place in England with over 11million people regularly participating. The FA supports an army of 400,000 volunteers who are the lifeblood of football.

“It is wonderful that through FA Mars Just Play, The FA has a platform to recognise the achievements of some of the finest examples of those that contribute to the national game.”

To find your local Just Play centre visit http://www.thefa.com/my-football/justplay