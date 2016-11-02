Sheffield residents encouraged to join the online revolution

Free digital training is being offered to residents in Sheffield to help them take advantage of the online world.

Sanctuary Housing has teamed up with We Are Digital to deliver Sanctuary Online, an exciting programme teaching people how to use the internet to discover new employment opportunities, pay bills and manage Universal Credit.

Courses are open to people of all ages and skill levels, either in a group or at home, helping them to master the basics of using a computer, tablet or smartphone as well as getting up to speed with the latest the internet has to offer.

Statistics show that 12.6 million people in Britain did not have access to the internet in 2015.

Over the next 12 months, Sanctuary Online aims to train around 700 residents across the country with the ultimate goal of one day having all of its residents being able to use online services.

As well as managing finances and applying for jobs, residents can also learn how to use computer software such as Microsoft Word and Excel and keep in touch with family and friends through email and Skype.

There is also a City and Guilds qualification available for residents who want to use the training to improve their employability skills.

Alison Kenny, Head of Neighbourhoods Partnerships at Sanctuary, said: “Whether you have never used the internet before or want to build on the knowledge you already have, these courses provide the perfect opportunity.

“Some people can shy away from using technology but there are so many exciting benefits to be had to enhance their lives.”

We Are Digital is a major provider of digital and financial inclusion training with the largest network of centrally-controlled tutors in the UK, providing both in-home tuition and group courses for all ages.

Courses are being paid for through Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, which supports projects benefiting Sanctuary residents and communities.

To find out the location of your nearest course or book a place, text Sanctuary to 07537 416 944, call 03333 442 561 or email sanctuary@we-are-digital.co.uk

Alternatively, for an informal chat about the programme, call 0800 131 3348 or 0300 123 3511 (from a mobile), or visit https://www.sanctuary-housing.co.uk/sanctuary-online for more details.