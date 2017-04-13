Sheffield resident crowned a community star

An unsung community champion from Sheffield scooped an award at a glittering ‘Hollywood-style’ awards ceremony.

Dave Watkins was recognised at the Community Stars Awards organised by Great Places Housing Group which celebrates the inspirational achievements taking place in local communities across the North West and Yorkshire.

Dave took home the Community Champion Award, which is awarded to someone who is an integral part of their community. Dave was nominated for his tireless work for the Park Hill Residents Association. His residents meetings are attended by as many as 60 people, and are an essential hub of information for Park Hill customers. He is also currently using his own free time to set up a community garden for Park Hill residents to enjoy.

He received his honour at the event which was held at Gorton Monastery in Manchester and was attended by more than 150 Great Places residents.

Dave said: “I was really pleased to have won – it’s been a lot of work. Park Hill is a very complicated project and everyone works so hard. I represent a whole community group – it’s not just me. This award is really for everyone in the residents group. They all deserve it.”

Beata Florecka, also from Sheffield, was highly commended in the same category. She was nominated for the many events that she holds within her neighbourhood, including Christmas parties and summer picnics, which celebrate both British and Polish cultures and bring the community together.

Those shortlisted for the awards had been nominated by fellow residents and by staff at the housing group.

Matthew Harrison, chief executive at Great Places, said: “Now in its fourth year, the Community Stars Awards is a chance for Great Places to thank the residents who have achieved great things, both personally and for their communities.

“We received over 100 nominations for this year’s awards it was a real honour to be able to meet and congratulate the people behind these inspiring stories.”

To view photos from the awards, please visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/GreatPlacesHousing