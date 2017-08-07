Sheffield primary teacher completes 340 mile charitycycle ride

Have your say

When primary teacher Mark Conway cycled out of Sheffield last month it was the biggest challenge of his life.

Until then the furthest he had ever ridden was the 30-odd mile, picturesque route to Manchester.

Mark rode solo to London, a gruelling 340 mile round-trip.

Mark, a St Wilfrid’s School primary teacher, undertook the epic journey to raise money for CAFOD (Catholic Agency for Overseas Development) – a charity close to his heart.

Ecclesall Road’s Nonnas got behind his ride and supplied kit and a venue for his send off.

He said: “I have to thank everyone for their support - I’ve already raised £800.”.

St Wilfred’s School is no stranger to supporting the charity. A recent continental market raised £400.

Nonnas proprietor Maurizio Mori said: “Cycling to London in just two days is one heck of a charity challenge – we were only too pleased to lend him our support!

“Mark Conway’s ride also has extra special meaning for me as I’m a former St Wilfred’s pupil.”

Donations can be made here Click here