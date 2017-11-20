Sheffield post office hit by armed robbery closed for 'police forensic examinations'

A Sheffield post office targeted by armed robbers today has been closed for 'police forensic examinations'.

Raiders burst into the Manor Park Post Office at about 5pm this evening.

No details have been released yet about what was taken but residents said money was "all over" a nearby alleyway and two men made their getaway on a motorbike.

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We can confirm there was an armed robbery at Manor Park Post Office around 5pm today.

"The people who run our Post Office branches provide important services to local communities.

"Any robbery or attempted robbery is very traumatic for the victims and we will be supporting the police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

"Manor Park Post Office will be closed whilst Police carry out a forensic examination.

"The Post Office would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

A member of the public described seeing two men fleeing the scene on a motorbike, one wearing a helmet and another in a black hooded top.

The man added it was "sad" as the people that run the post office are a "hard-working family."

Staff at the post office refused to give any details when we called.

A woman who works at a shop nearby said she was "shocked" to hear about the incident and described the family who run the outlet as "lovely people,"

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.

While Manor Park is closed, customers are advised to use other post offices at Manor, City Road and Darnall.