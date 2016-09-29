Sheffield people named as tightest in Britain in new survey

Sheffield people have been named as the tightest in Britain when it comes to lending friends cash, a new survey has revealed.

Tight-fisted Sheffielders only part company with an average of £11 to help out their pals - lagging way behind nearby Nottingham where generous residents on average fork out £82 a year in loans to mates.

The new research by Paym, the UK’s mobile payments service, shows lending by the residents of Nottingham is more than double the national average of £35.

Other generous givers in the UK include Norwich (£82), Birmingham (£46), London (£45) and Leeds (£45).

Other cities where residents are unlikely to part with cash are Brighton (£22), Edinburgh (£19), and Newcastle (£24).

While people from Nottingham are the frontrunners for the amount they’re likely to lend, residents of Leeds are the leaders when it comes to frequency, helping out a friend 46 times a year, more than double the national average of 20. Brighton is bottom of the bunch, only giving on average once a year while Sheffield again scored a lowly six times.

Craig Tillotson, Executive Chairman of Paym, said: “As we carry less cash, it’s good to know our friends are still happy to help out when we need some spare change."