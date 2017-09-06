Sheffield MP helps launch new fundraising initiative at city homeless charity

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield has helped launched a new work and fundraising initiative at city homeless charity Emmaus Sheffield.

Emmaus Sheffield is a working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of the charity’s main fundraising schemes is its extremely popular second hand and vintage store at the organisation’s headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

And now the charity has added a new fully equipped woodwork and metalwork workshop to its range of facilities.

“This really is the start of an important new era for us,” said Emmaus Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“Using completely recycled wood, we are now making our own range of things like bird boxes, hedgehog boxes and other garden furniture, all of which is available through our shop .

“And thanks to the installation of our new smelting unit in the workshop we are also able to turn recycled aluminium into things like house numbers and names, which again are being sold through our shop.

“The recycling is an important part of what we are about, creating sustainable futures.

“We are delighted that Paul Blomfield, who is a keen supporter of everything we do at Emmaus, was able to join us to officially cut the ribbon and get the workshop into full operation.”

To find out more about the work of Emmaus Sheffield and how to get involved visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk