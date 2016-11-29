Sheffield Lord Mayor gets skates on with a frozen fundraiser

It’s more than three decades since Torvill and Dean became the highest scoring figure skaters of all time, with their 1984 Olympic performance to Ravel’s Bolero.

And now the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Denise Fox, and her husband Councillor Terry Fox, are set to perform their very own – and very “Yorkshire” - version of the ice dance to raise money for charity.

The pair first pulled on their ice skates in September, with no skating experience whatsoever, so are nervous about performing in front of the crowds at iceSheffield as part of the Hollywood on Ice show, taking place on Friday 9, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 December.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield said: “I hadn’t been on the ice since I was a child, so it was a bit nerve-wracking to try it again after all these years.

“During our first few rehearsals, we both had to hold onto the sides. But gradually, we started getting better, and the 6am rehearsals out at iceSheffield started paying off.

“As well as getting better at skating, both Terry and I are also getting fitter as a result of the extra exercise. I really would encourage anyone who perhaps hasn’t been skating for years and years, like us, to give it a go again.

“It’s great fun and a fantastic way to get fit.”

The couple will be performing their routine in support of the Lord Mayor’s four chosen charities – St Luke’s Hospice, Support Dogs, Sparkle – which supports children with autism – and the Soldier’s Charity.

As well as collecting donations at the show itself, they are also raising funds through an online donation site.

Tickets are still available for Hollywood on Ice, featuring more than 200 skaters performing to music from favourite films such as Footloose, Dirty Dancing and Flashdance.

For tickets, visit the website at www.sivtickets.com