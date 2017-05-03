Sheffield Harmony ready to compete in national contest

Award-winning Sheffield Harmony will compete against 16 other choruses from all over the UK and the Netherlands in an annual barbershop contest on Saturday May 17.

The all-female a cappella group, which has sixty members, will be performing two songs on stage at Gateshead’s prestigious music venue, The Sage.

Sheffield Harmony’s new president Rachel Bolton said: “This is going to be an extremely exciting event for us. We have been working now for several months on our competition set and we can’t wait to get out there and show the audience just what we can do ! ”

In May 2016 the group, which sings unaccompanied close four-part harmony, won a bronze medal in the Division AA Midsize Chorus section of the Sweet Adelines International Quartet of Nations Region 31 contest. They also gained third place in the North Wales Choral Festival at Llandudno in November 2016.

Over the past twelve months the singing group has performed at a host of events including a sell-out winter concert at the Kingfield Hall, the Women of Steel commemoration at Sheffield City Hall, Barnsley Choirfest. They also toured South Yorkshire in a day; performing live on Radio Sheffield at venues in Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster and Sheffield.

Musical Director of the group is Tim Briggs. Tim is also the MD of the seven times national champion Hallmark of Harmony men’s chorus.

He said: “We’ve had a great 12 months, singing wonderful songs and creating the most amazing music. We’ve developed our friendships and our technical musical skills and have had the opportunity to work with a top international coach once again this past year. As a result our sound is stronger than ever and we are going into this contest from a position of confidence and strength. ”