Sheffield Hallam University shortlisted for two national awards

Sheffield Hallam University has been shortlisted in two categories for its excellence in professional services for the Times Higher Education Leadership & Management Awards - the THELMAs.

The University has been shortlisted for Outstanding Student Admissions Strategy and Outstanding Estates Strategy for the awards - the winners of which are announced in June.

Professor Chris Husbands, Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University said, “The growing success of the University is supported by the excellent working practices of our staff, and this has been highlighted by these two award shortlists.

“Hallam is at the very heart of our city and our region, and the University’s buildings and students bring so much to Sheffield. The University’s ambition is to transform lives. The Sheffield Hallam story is best demonstrated by our students, such as Hassun who spent his summer teaching at the refugee camp in Calais; or Roxanna, a mature student, and her dedication to becoming a nurse; or Paul and the programme he established to support recovering drug addicts.

“To help our students achieve their ambitions, we developed and delivered a joint plan across the University’s Student Recruitment, Marketing, Admissions, Alumni & Communications teams. Working in partnership with academic faculties we identified objectives for our 2016 recruitment, including maintaining our position as the third largest institution in the UK, which has been recognised with this shortlisting.

“With regards to the University Estate, our vision is to deliver innovative, vibrant and flexible spaces that enhance the student and staff experience and foster a unique sense of place. In 2015-16 we delivered on this strategy with the opening of two outstanding new buildings, sector-leading achievements in sustainability and pioneering approaches to continuous improvement which together represent an investment of more than £40 million.

“In January 2016 we opened the Sheffield Institute of Arts (SIA), providing discipline-specific studio, workshop and exhibition spaces. Based within the city’s former Head Post Office, a Grade II listed building empty for almost 20 years; the SIA has breathed new life into a neglected area of Sheffield and acted as the catalyst for investment in the public realm.

“This was followed in April by Charles Street, the £32 million home for the Sheffield Institute of Education. Boasting flexible formal and informal learning spaces, the seven-storey new build includes staff accommodation, lecture theatre, social spaces, AV-enabled furniture and a SCALE-UP room.

“These flagship buildings are part of a wider strategic investment in our estate that includes the award-winning Heart of the Campus, a £27 million development opened in 2014. Our commitment to our estate and how it nurtures and supports our staff and students is reflected in being shortlisted for this award.”

The winners of the THELMAs will be revealed on Thursday 22 June 2017 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.