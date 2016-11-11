Sheffield golden girl Jessica Ennis-Hill beats Joan of Arc, Michelle Obama, Theresa May and Kate Middleton in inspiring women poll

Sheffield golden girl Jessica Ennis-Hill has been named the 10th most inspirational woman in history - beating a host of star names to the accolade.
The Olympic gold-medal winning star, who recently announced her retirement from the world of sport, just squeezed into the top ten - and was ahead of the likes of Michelle Obama, Prime Minister Theresa May and Kate Middleton in the countdown.
The top 50 most inspirational women of all time poll was topped by Marie Curie, the physicist and chemist known for her pioneering work and research on radioactivity.
Nursing legend Florence Nightingale secured runners-up spot with World War Two teenage diarist Anne Frank third.
The poll of 2,000 for Your Life, also put The Queen, Harry Potter author JK Rowling and former PM Margaret Thatcher in the top ten.
Ennis-Hill, the poster girl of British athletics, won the nation's hearts with gold at London 2012 and followed it up with silver at this year's games in Rio before announcing she was stepping down from the sport.
Top 50 inspirational women
1. Marie Curie
2. Florence Nightingale
3. Anne Frank
4. Emmeline Pankhurst
5. Queen Elizabeth II
6. JK Rowling
7. Mother Theresa
8. Princess Diana
9. Margaret Thatcher
10. Jessica Ennis-Hill
11. Amelia Earhart
12. Joan of Arc
13. Judi Dench
14. Jane Austen
15. Michelle Obama
16. Queen Elizabeth I
17. Marie Stopes
18. Indira Gandhi
19. Rosa Parks
20. Theresa May
21. Kelly Holmes
22. Aung San Suu Kyi
23. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
24. Oprah Winfrey
25. Ada Lovelace
26. Dawn French
27. Emma Watson
28. Serena Williams
29. Angelina Jolie
30. Hillary Clinton
31. Mary Berry
32. Billie Jean King
33. Aretha Franklin
34. Benazir Bhutto
35. Cleopatra
36. Karren Brady
37. Malala Yousafzai
38. Mary Quant
39. Maya Angelou
40. Marilyn Monroe
41. Katharine Hepburn
42. Billie Holiday
43. Debbie Harry
44. Venus Williams
45. Beyonce
46. Carole King
47. Madonna
48. Bette Davis
49. Twiggy
50. Nigella Lawson