Sheffield Girlguiding volunteers have a double celebration

Two Sheffield Girlguiding volunteers, Mary Snape and Kathryn Warren, who both volunteer with 91st Sheffield (Banner Cross) Brownies; have been honoured for their work supporting girls and young women recently at a ceremony by Girlguiding Sheffield County Commissioner, Linda Grant, at Banner Cross Methodist Church.

Mary Snape, 26, from Ecclesall, was presented with her Queen’s Guide Award, which took three years to complete. The Queen’s Guide Award is a personal collection of challenges which must be completed before a young woman turns 26 – she managed to compete the challenges just 3 months before her birthday!

Mary, who is studying for a PhD in Physics at the University of Sheffield, selected personal challenges in fields including volunteering, social action, developing new skills and travelling to a new place.

Mary’s personal challenges included walking Hadrian’s Wall; volunteering with Sheffield Marrow, the university branch of the charity Anthony Nolan, signing potential lifesavers up to the Bone Marrow register; and organising a local Thinking Day event attended by 150 Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Senior Section members.

The Queen’s Guide Award is the highest award achievable in Girlguiding. It revolves around setting your own challenges at your own pace, and helps young women get skills for life and work.

Mary said: “Doing my Queen’s Guide has been an amazing experience. I spent a year learning Spanish and I hope to develop that skill whilst traveling after my PhD. I think the most rewarding part of the challenges has been completing my Pack Holiday License which allows me to take my Brownies on weekends away: for some of the girls it’s the first time they’ve spent a night away from home!”

Kathryn Warren, Leader of 91st Sheffield (Banner Cross) Brownies, was honoured for her work supporting girls and young women over the last 40 years with a prestigious long service award.

Kathryn was presented with a specially-designed brooch in honour of her inspirational efforts at the ceremony. Kathryn, 64, first became a Brownie herself in 1959 in the 27th Sheffield (Banner Cross) Brownies and started volunteering as a helper in 1972 with the 91st Banner Cross Brownies; becoming their Leader in 1976, and has volunteered ever since – providing amazing opportunities for girls and young women.

Kathryn’s highlights during her time with Girlguiding include: The Chatsworth Camp when Lady Baden-Powell visited; visiting Hesley Woods when HM The Queen visited; the Girlguiding North East England Giggles International Camp, when Brownies camped for the first time at an International event in 2013, and renewing her Girlguiding Promise with hundreds of other Girlguiding Sheffield members, in Sheffield Peace Gardens to celebrate 100 years of Girlguiding at 20:10 20/10 2010.

Kathryn, 64, said: “I’m extremely proud to receive this award. Volunteering for Girlguiding is such a rewarding experience and it’s been wonderful to work with so many young women and girls over the years and see the difference guiding makes to their lives.

“Girlguiding opens up so many fantastic opportunities for girls to grow in confidence and become a powerful force for good in their communities. I would like to dedicate this award to all of the girls I have had the pleasure of knowing over the last 40+ years.

