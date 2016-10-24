Sheffield girl Storm’s award for fantastic fundraising

She’s an 11-year old with a mission, and big-hearted Storm Burgess has lived up to her name, whipping up thousands of pounds to help animals through a variety of charity efforts.

To celebrate her hard work to help numerous animal charities, Sheffield Park Academy student Storm was guest of honour at the House of Lords in Westminster recently, to receive a top award of recognition.

The Darnall youngster turned her passion for all her furry friends in to action and raised over £6,000 in the last 18 months.

She was presented with the International Fund for Animal Welfare’s Young Fundraiser of the Year Award, by television wildlife expert and personality Bill Oddie at a special event hosted by Baroness Gale.

Following the ceremony, a delighted Storm said: “I have always loved animals and so do whatever I can to help them.

“To be recognised for something that I enjoy doing is doubly fantastic.”

The student has ambitions to become a veterinary surgeon, and ultimately hopes to reach her personal target of £10,000.

Sheffield Park Academy is giving her full support by allowing her to stage fundraising events at the school during break times.

Academy executive principal Craig Dillon said: “Storm is an incredibly focused and determined individual who has used that determination to give a voice to those that don’t have one.

“We are all incredibly proud of what she has achieved so far and are sure there is a lot more to come.”

Philip Mansbridge, UK Director of IFAW, the charity behind the awards,said: “We are delighted to be able to highlight the fantastic work done by all the winners of IFAW’s 2016 Animal Action Awards. They are all true animal heroes. Their stories are inspirational and we hope that their example will encourage others to do all they can to protect animals.”

This year’s Animal of the Year Award went to 12-year-old springer spaniel Roscoe, whose keen sense of smell has helped London Fire Brigade investigators sniff out the causes of multiple fires.