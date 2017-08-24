Sheffield facility gives vital lifeline to young people going through hardship

A woman who was given a vital lifetime when she had nothing as a teen, has spoken out about the help she received from Sheffield Foyer, which recently marked its 20th anniversary.

Kelly-Ann Rain, at 17, was the first female resident at the Foyer, she said: “The Foyer gave me the boost that I needed.

“Walking into this is the most daunting thing you can do, but they made it so easy. People here cared.

“With somebody showing an interest, it made me show more of an interest. I came here with nothing and I left wanting to be somebody. It gave me the incentive to move forward and do something with my life.”

After successfully moving on after a year, Kelly, now 37, has since been married and has two children.

She recently revisited the facility which marked its anniversary with a garden party, attended by staff, residents, neighbours and the Lord Mayor, Councillor Anne Murphy.

Kelly said: “Coming back is emotional. It’s so different to how I remember, but it brings back a lot of memories.

“I remember what I was like at 17, and I’m glad I’m not that person anymore.

“I look at my kids and I think I’ve done something right.”

Sitting firmly in the heart of the local community, the Sheffield Foyer and its dedicated staff team have paved the way for a brighter future for hundreds of young people going through hardship and family breakdown.

The Sheffield Foyer is currently developing therapeutic services and new ways of working.