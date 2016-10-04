Sheffield DJ Toby Foster reunites with teenage band to perform for Children in Need

After 30 years Toby Foster, BBC Radio Sheffield’s Breakfast presenter, is dusting off his bass guitar to reunite with his teenage band Courting The Act for Children in Need.

The band, which played the pub and club circuit of Rotherham in 1986, will put on a special one-off gig at the iconic Leadmill in Sheffield on Friday November 4. The four band members, Toby Foster (bass guitar), Chris Greenwood (vocals), Steve Davenport (guitar), and Scott Hill (drums) will be supported by a dance troupe of journalists from Radio Sheffield’s newsroom and performances from some of the station’s other presenters including Bernie Clifton, Paulette Edwards, Rony Robinson and Howard Pressman.

Fiv hundred tickets are up for grabs, and all proceeds will go to Children in Need.

Toby Foster said: “We had great fun playing the clubs of South Yorkshire in the 1980s... When some of the lads suggested a 30th anniversary meal I took it a bit further and organised a full reunion of the band for Children in Need. Now we’re looking forward to gracing the same stage that’s seen performances from acts like Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys! We’re rehearsing hard for our big gig and its great fun being back together for such a brilliant cause.”

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought via the link on www.bbc.co.uk/radiosheffield or by calling the Leadmill box office on 0114 272 7040.

BBC Radio Sheffield will produce a special documentary about the reunion and the gig, and listeners can watch a sneak peek of the band’s first rehearsal by Clicking here

BBC Children in Need’s vision is that every child in the UK has a safe, happy and secure childhood and the chance to reach their potential. The Charity uses the money it receives to support projects working with disadvantaged children and young people right here in the UK and is currently supporting 2,400 projects helping children facing a range of disadvantages for example, poverty and deprivation; children who have been the victims of abuse or neglect or disabled young people.

BBC Children in Need will be back this autumn, and its live Appeal Show will broadcast on BBC One on Friday 18th November. To find out more information, go to www.bbc.co.uk/Pudsey.