Sheffield Disney ice classic set to sell out

Sheffield Arena's Disney On Ice presents Frozen shows are set to sell out.

Next week sees South Yorkshire start of Feld Entertainment’s latest action-packed ice spectacular, here celebrated by Frozen posers quiz, promising to melt hearts young and old alike.

Four most popular Saturday and Sunday daytime performances are well on their way to selling out while six other shows are also proving popular during the December 14 to 18 run.

The entire Academy Award® winning tale will be told live for the first time in a brand new production, captivatingly capturing dynamic between two royal sisters Anna and Elsa.

Anna, a girl with an extraordinary heart, embarks on an epic journey to find her sister, magical Elsa, determined to remain secluded as she finally feels free to test limits of her powers.

Rugged mountain man Kristoff, loyal reindeer Sven, lovable and hilarious snowman Olaf as well as mystical trolls help Anna along the way in a story about love conquering fear.

Family audiences will get to sing along with such musical masterpieces as “Let it Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Fixer Upper.”

Families can also take part in warm-up for performances, learning snowman dance during Fit to Dance pre-show programme that aims to inspire families to have fun and be active through storytelling and dance.

Tickets purchased online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk and through ticket hotline 0114 2565656 are priced £20.16 to £51.52 including booking fee. Tickets purchased in person at Arena Box Office are priced £18.90 to £48.30 including booking fee.