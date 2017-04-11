Sheffield Disney actress, inspired by dad, tackles first marathon for vulnerable children

Inspired by her dad, running novice Sarah Flinton, a 24-year-old actress and dancer from Sheffield, is following in her father Paul’s footsteps and looking to fulfil her dream of crossing the finish line at this year’s London Marathon in aid of The Children’s Society.

Sarah will be running the famous 26.2 mile course on Sunday, April 23, as part of a team of 120 runners, all looking to raise vital funds towards The Children’s Society’s work with the most vulnerable children across the country suffering abuse, hardship and neglect.

The young actress currently working at Disneyland Paris plays a host of fairy-tale parts and magical characters and works with children every day. Sarah has also worked with underprivileged children in the past and knows how challenging life can be for young people and wants to help make all children have a happy childhood.

Sarah’s father ran the London marathon three years ago and watching him complete the course inspired her to take on the challenge and run for The Children’s Society. Her family in Sheffield have been extremely supportive in helping Sarah to fundraise while she has been living in Paris. With their support and the knowledge she is changing children’s lives, it has motivated her throughout the tough training.

Reflecting on her personal experiences and determination to make a difference, Sarah said: “I have only run 5K before so this is all very new territory for me. When I watched my dad cross that finish line I’ve never been so proud of him in my life. I wanted to run the marathon myself as a personal challenge and to help the future generation.

“As I live in Paris and away from my family and close friends I have found some of the training difficult on the dark, cold mornings but when I think about the children and young people I am running for it has really helped me to push onwards and I can’t wait for marathon day now.”

The Children’s Society’s Challenge Events Co-ordinator, Reena Ruda said: “We are so grateful to Sarah for her inspiring efforts and determination to help vulnerable children and young people. Every penny raised by Sarah and all our marathon runners will help The Children’s Society continue its life-changing work with children who often have nowhere else to turn.”

Sarah’s online sponsorship page can be viewed at Click here