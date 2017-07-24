Sheffield care home praised by CQC inspectors and residents

Sheffield care home Cotleigh has won the praise of both the Care Quality Commission and residents.

People living in the Hackenthorpe home - one of 10 properties throughout the city operated by not for profit organisation Sheffcare - told inspectors from the CQC that they felt both happy and safe.

The CQC, the independent regulator of health and social care for England, visited the home in Four Wells Drive and rated it good in all five main areas - safety, caring, effectiveness of service, levels of response and leadership.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible,” the inspectors explained in their report on the unannounced visit.

“Staff knew people well and positive, caring relationships had been developed.

“People were encouraged to express their views and they were involved in decisions about their care.

“People’s privacy and dignity was respected and promoted and staff understood how to support people in a sensitive way.”

Relatives of people living at Cotleigh also told the inspectors that they felt their family members were safe and one commented: “It is a wonderful home. I have absolutely no worries. I looked around 14 other care homes before I chose this one and I am more than happy.”

The inspectors also commented that in all cases people were cared for by staff who were kind, patient and respectful and the team were attentive and mindful of people’s well-being.

Staff also understood the need to respect people’s confidentiality and understood not to discuss issues in public or disclose information to people who did not need to know.

Sheffcare chief executive Belinda Black commented: “Once again we have demonstrated that levels of care within all our homes are of the highest possible standard.

“We are always very pleased to welcome an unannounced inspection because we are very confident that all our teams put resident care first every day.

“It is particularly rewarding that the residents themselves and their families also spoke so highly to the CQC of the levels of care and support they receive because they are the most important part of Sheffcare.”