Sheffield builders have a ball to boost hospice

Revellers from the building industry showed they know how to stack up the cash for charity, at a ball to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

A wonderful £12,000 was raised to help poorly children and their families at the annual Sheffield Charity Construction Ball, that took place this year in Sheffield City Hall.

More than 200 industry professionals from the region’s construction and property sectors dressed up in bow ties and ballgowns for the October 21 event.

The black-tie celebration brought together contractors, developers, architects, engineers, and other property professionals who operate in and around Sheffield, for an evening of fine dining and live music, along with a live auction.

Everyone enjoyed their evening, while raising funds for Bluebell Wood. The hospice cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions. It currently supports around 250 families, both in their own homes and at the hospice in North Anston.

Every year it costs over £4 million to keep the hospice open....it is one of only 53 children’s hospices in the country. Community fundraising is vital for the financial support it needs.

David Hall from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice said: “We are absolutely delighted with the fantastic amount raised for our hospice and we cannot thank the kind generosity of those that attended enough. The money will make a huge difference to local children and their families. The event was a really fun evening and we are very grateful to have been chosen as this years’ charity for the ball.”

This year’s ball was organised by HLM, Arup and Rider Levett Bucknall and was sponsored by Kier Construction and Counter Context.

Nick Beecroft, Operations Director at HLM, said: “We have run these business led charity events for years, and this was the best one yet.”

Jim Bell, Director at Arup, added: “What a great night and terrific turnout. A massive thank you to Bluebell Wood and supporters.”