Sheffield Britain's Got Talent star releases new song and among favourites to win as audition clip hits ONE MILLION views

A Sheffield Britain's Got Talent star has released a new song to celebrate her band's stunning audition on the show topping one million views.

City singing sensation Lavelle Daley, a member of all-girl band The Miss Treats, wowed judges on Saturday's show with a cover of Salt 'n' Pepa's Whatta Man to safely make it through to the next round.

The group's appearance on the show has now been watched more than one million times on YouTube in the space of a few days and the band are among the bookies' favourites to win this year's ITV talent show.

To celebrate, the group have released a cover of grime star Stormzy's Blinded By Your Grace for fans on their Facebook page, which you can watch HERE.

The group posted: "Hi everyone!! We cannot believe that our Britain's Got Talent audition has reached 1 million views!!!!!!! To celebrate we have a bit of a TREAT for you. Here is a quick acapella video of our Stormzy cover of Blinded By Your Grace.

"We hope you like it."

The band are third favourites to win the show, behind The Missing People Choir and singer Sarah Ikumu.

Head judge Simon Cowell described the group as "the best" all-girl group ever to appear on the show.

The Miss Treats are a four piece girl group made up of Lavelle, 22, 24-year-old Jeanette from South London, 19-year-old Moesha from Swindon and 22-year-old Bambi from Birmingham.

The group live together in London and all work different jobs, and have been a band for about a year.

Jeanette, who previously appeared on The X Factor in girl group Miss Dynamix, made the live shows in 2013.

She said: "It honestly feels so much better, we've been together for a year so I feel the chemistry is so much better."

Simon Cowell declared: "Of all the groups, particularly girl groups who have come on this show, I think you could be the best one. I really think there's something special here."