Sheffield basketball sponsors ‘show some love’ for shirt appeal

Leading Sheffield firms have added their support to a t-shirt appeal launched by professional basketball side DBL Sharks Sheffield to raise funds and awareness for those affected by recent natural disasters in the USA.

Sharks’ naming rights sponsor, DBL Logistics, and main sponsor B. Braun Medical Ltd, have both pledged their support for the ‘show some love for Houston’ and ‘show some love for Florida’ t-shirt appeals, launched by the Sharks to raise funds for the victims of hurricanes Irma and Harvey, which recently devastated the US states of Florida and Texas.

Several Sharks players and coaching staff, including Houston-born point guard Mackey McKnight and head coach Atiba Lyons, who is originally from Florida and is fronting the appeal, have been directly affected by the natural disasters.

Atiba Lyons said: “Many of us here at the Sharks have been directly or indirectly affected by the recent natural disasters over in the USA, and we wanted to show our support for our friends, family and everyone affected back home.

“Several of my friends and family who live in the region that Irma ripped through have been left with devastation in her wake – on a personal level, my father’s home was severely damaged, as well as that of his neighbours and friends, who suffered severe flooding too.

“Nothing we do will undo what has happened, but we hope by showing our support, and raising funds too, that we can at least help ease some of the pain and suffering after such terrible events.

“At the DBL Sharks, everyone looks out for each other – and that includes sponsors and partners. We’re really pleased to see DBL and B. Braun getting involved with our appeal.”

David Clarkson, managing director of DBL Logistics, said: “The devastation caused by natural disasters such as hurricanes over in the USA is unimaginable to us back home, but for several DBL Sharks players and coaching staff it’s all too real.

“By ‘showing our love’ with the t-shirts, we hope to show we are fully behind everyone and anyone affected by the recent disasters in the USA, including those related to DBL Sharks Sheffield basketball players.”

Brian Chapman, general manager at B. Braun Medical Ltd, said: “As a partner of the DBL Sharks Sheffield and an organisation which supports some excellent causes, it’s our responsibility to support great initiatives such as this.

“The devastation caused by such horrific natural disasters in the USA cannot be undone, but we hope that we can help in some small way by coming together with the Sharks and DBL to show our love for those affected by recent tragedies.”

The t-shirts are currently on sale from the DBL Sharks Sheffield website. All proceeds go to the Hurricane Irma Relief Fund and the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund respectively.

For more information or to purchase a t-shirt, contact amanda.hutt@thesheffieldsharks.com or visit www.sharksbasketball.org.