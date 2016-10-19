Sheffield band Braver than Fiction launch new EP and charity gig

Her climb back from devastating cancer has been a tough one, but determined band vocalist Mel Lampro is still on stage with her band Braver than Fiction, and they have a new EP ‘The Fool’ due out on Friday.

In January this year Mel cast aside her crutches to get up and sing, after difficult months spent battling inoperable cancer of the spine and coping with the effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Now in remission for a year, the mum-of-three is still waiting for the all-clear but picks up her mic every month or so for gigs. It is pretty much all her body can cope with, but her husky tones are likened to stars such as Elkie Brooks and Chrissie Hynde. The band has a loyal following.

On December 2 Braver than Fiction will be at the Dove and Rainbow in Hartshead Square, supported by Idle Gentlemen, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Band members Adam Lewis, Jason Bradley, Paul Tipple and Martin Tune are all been hugely supportive of Mel...her ‘gentle giants’, - Paul is 6’7”. Mel has a tendency to tumble if she over-taxes her body, and the men can be literally there to catch her.

Their EP The Fool was made in Sheffield at the new Toolmakers Recording Studio. The band has plenty of new material and aims to work on an album as gigs hopefully increase in the New Year.

“We have our comic moments,” said Mel. My memory is shot for one thing..I’ve forgotten words on occasion but have ad libbed and got through it.” Each day is an unknown for the singer in terms of her health. But she looks forward to the New Year with optimism.

Visit Mel’s Macmillan fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/braverthancancer