Sheffield artist unveils Christmas cards to raise cash for children’s hospital

Popular Sheffield artist and Artfelt patron, Pete Mckee, has unveiled the design for his charity Christmas Cards, set to raise a bundle for The Children’s Hospital Charity’s arts programme, Artfelt.

The cards, which depict winter revellers queuing up to see Father Christmas, are being sold in packs of eight for £4. This is the sixth card that Pete McKee has designed for the charity. All proceeds will go towards Artfelt, which helps to transform Sheffield Children’s Hospital by brightening the walls with artwork and creating environments tailored to patients’ needs.

Pete McKee said: “I’m delighted to support Artfelt by creating their cards again this year. It’s not Christmas until these hit the shops… or until you’ve queued to see Santa in his grotto! I hope these raise lots of money to fill Sheffield Children’s Hospital with even more great art.”

Artfelt Manager, Cat Powell, said: “The Children’s Hospital Charity office really starts to get in the Christmas spirit once Pete’s cards arrive. Pete has been an incredible patron of Artfelt for many years now and we’re sure his brilliant Christmas cards will be as popular as ever this year!”

The Children’s Hospital Charity Christmas cards, which have raised thousands for The Children’s Hospital Charity in previous years, are now available to buy from Pete’s ‘A Month of Sundays’ gallery on Sharrowvale Road and online at www.tchc.org.uk/shop/christmas-cards.html.