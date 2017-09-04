Sheffield artist goes global with exotic trip

An artist from Netheredge has been selected to showcase her work on a tropical island.

Painter Panni Loh has received two separate invites to showcase her art work in international exhibitions abroad this September.

The mum-of-four, and grandma-of-two, said: “I am delighted to have been invited to exhibit in the international Maritime Silk Road exhibition plus the Thai-Malaysian Journey of Unity exhibition in Penang.”

Malaysia’s National art gallery Director Dr Mohammed Najib Ahmed Dawa will open the silk road exhibition, as part of the China belt and road initiative, where Panni Poh Yoke Loh will be exhibiting her painting Kedah River along with artists from ten other countries at the Dai Ichi Modern art space until September 24.

Taking her painting London to exhibit at Gallery Seni Mutiara to be on show September 10-30, where Malaysian and Thai artists have invited Panni to bring some of Britain to them, Panni also plans on returning with paintings of the exotic island.

In November Panni will have work on show at the Millenium Galleries Great Sheffield Art Show.

Panni was born in London, but lived most of her life in Sheffield.

Her work stems from multiple viewing points and dual heritage. She likes to look from the intimate to the wider context and beyond the everyday.

In adulthood her life practice has encompassed training as a social worker and teacher as well as co-ordinating cohesion, arts and environmental education projects in the multicultural community. She is currently co-ordinator of Cohesion Sheffield.