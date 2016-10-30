Shed fire which killed Doncaster teenager Jack Sheldon was 'started accidentally'

A shed fire which killed a 13-year-old Doncaster boy was 'started accidentally' fire chiefs have said.

Jack Sheldon, of Byron Avenue, Campsall near Doncaster, died after a fire broke out in a shed on Thursday evening.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "The shed fire in Campsall, Doncaster where a boy died is believed to have started accidentally."

The 13-year-old boy was formally identified on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the the joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is ongoing between South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Jack sadly died after a fire in Byron Avenue, Campsall. Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a shed at that location at around 9pm on Thursday, October 27.

A floral tribute left at the scene

After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered.

Many have been leaving tributes to Jack on social media

One friend said: "Rest in paradise Jack, known you so long and that's the worst news ever, one of my best friends ever - gone but never forgotten, taken too young. Love you always xxxxx"

Another person said: "Absolutely heart wrenching R.I.P little guy, fly high thought are with you little man your family and friends at this tragic time. Xxx"

Police at the scene where the fire broke out

One woman posted: "Gorgeous little fella. Heartbreaking. Thinking about his family xx"

A floral tribute outside the family home on Byron Avenue said: "We are all thinking of you. There are no words that can be spoken."

Another floral tribute from one of Jack's friends said: "RIP, gone but never forgotton. You was one of my best mates and you still are, you will always be. Going to miss you."