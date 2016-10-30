Shed fire which killed Doncaster teenager Jack Sheldon was 'started accidentally'

A shed fire which killed a 13-year-old Doncaster boy was 'started accidentally' fire chiefs have said.
Jack Sheldon, of Byron Avenue, Campsall near Doncaster, died after a fire broke out in a shed on Thursday evening.
A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "The shed fire in Campsall, Doncaster where a boy died is believed to have started accidentally."
The 13-year-old boy was formally identified on Saturday.
A police spokesman said the the joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is ongoing between South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.
Jack sadly died after a fire in Byron Avenue, Campsall. Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a shed at that location at around 9pm on Thursday, October 27.
After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered.
Many have been leaving tributes to Jack on social media
One friend said: "Rest in paradise Jack, known you so long and that's the worst news ever, one of my best friends ever - gone but never forgotten, taken too young. Love you always xxxxx"
Another person said: "Absolutely heart wrenching R.I.P little guy, fly high thought are with you little man your family and friends at this tragic time. Xxx"
One woman posted: "Gorgeous little fella. Heartbreaking. Thinking about his family xx"
A floral tribute outside the family home on Byron Avenue said: "We are all thinking of you. There are no words that can be spoken."
Another floral tribute from one of Jack's friends said: "RIP, gone but never forgotton. You was one of my best mates and you still are, you will always be. Going to miss you."