Share all your grade GCSE news with us

It's great to celebrate grades ... and your Star wants to share your GCSEs good news.
Send us all your messages of congratulations, celebration photos and videos. Simply email copydesk.southyorks@jpress.co.uk and we'll do the rest.
See also our support coverage advising options for those who didn't make the grade.
LOCAL RESULTS ROUND-UP: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/education/sheffield-schools-show-improvement-in-gcse-results-1-8086326
Nationally there was a small increase in the proportion of A* grades in English up 0.2 percentage.
The gender gap in exam results increased slightly, by 0.5%, with 71.3% of girls’ entries awarded at least C grade compared with 62.4% of boys’.
Female students also outperformed male classmates in achieving very top grades with 7.9% getting an A* compared with 5%.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.