It's great to celebrate grades ... and your Star wants to share your GCSEs good news.

Send us all your messages of congratulations, celebration photos and videos. Simply email copydesk.southyorks@jpress.co.uk and we'll do the rest.

See also our support coverage advising options for those who didn't make the grade.

LOCAL RESULTS ROUND-UP: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/education/sheffield-schools-show-improvement-in-gcse-results-1-8086326

Nationally there was a small increase in the proportion of A* grades in English up 0.2 percentage.

The gender gap in exam results increased slightly, by 0.5%, with 71.3% of girls’ entries awarded at least C grade compared with 62.4% of boys’.

Female students also outperformed male classmates in achieving very top grades with 7.9% getting an A* compared with 5%.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Share all your grade GCSE news with us Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...