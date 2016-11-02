Sex cocktails at new Doncaster pub served up with condom in glass

Customers ordering "sex on the beach" cocktails at a new Doncaster pub are getting an unexpected treat in their glass - a free condom.

The Angel and Royal, which opened last week, is dishing up the rubbers on top of drinks to customers as part of a drive to promote safe sex.

The cocktails are proving a hit with customers.

The Cleveland Street pub, formerly The Old Angel, is selling the Sex on the Beach cocktail drinks - and as well as ice and a slice and a straw, drinkers are also presented with a free condom, still in its packet, dunked into the top of the glass.

The pub is also serving up a mocktail version of the drink, a non-alcoholic version called Safe Sex on the Beach.

Gary Roberts, operations director of Amber Taverns, the new owners of the pub said: "It was actually originally designed as a 'safe sex on the beach' mocktail. But customers love the free condom with sex on the beach."

Sex on the Beach is a cocktail traditionally made up of vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice and cranberry juice.

Added Gary: "The original Sex on the Beach is a really popular cocktail. There is a culture of moving to non alcoholic cocktails, commonly referred to as mocktails hence the 'safe sex on the beach'. This is made using orange and cranberry juice with lime juice and a peach purée topped with grenadine - which produce a vibrant red mocktail."

The Old Angel closed down earlier this year after being sold by then owners Wetherspoon.

Blackpool-based Amber Taverns snapped up the bar - fornerly Yates's Wine Lodge - and which first opened in 1997 - and it opened for the first time last week.

The distinctive building, with its turreted tower, was built on the site of a row of shops, which were demolished to make way for the new watering hole nearly two decades ago.

The row was known as King Charles Terrace - and a garden in the street was said to have contained a pear tree, planted by King Charles I, hence the name. The Old Angel was one 34 across the country put up for sale by the Wetherspoon chain last November.

The Angel and Royal echoes the name of a former Doncaster pub bearing that name that existed in the town centre more than 50 years ago.