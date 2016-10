A number of Doncaster taxi drivers have been suspended for defects, after police carried out spot-checks last night.

A total of five taxis were suspended for defects during the checks, which took place between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that over 80 taxis were checked by officers during the operation.

A spokesman said on social media: "#DoncasterSpecials, #OpsSpecials & @MyDoncaster spot check Taxi Op to ensure your journey is safe. 80+ checked, 5 suspended for defects."