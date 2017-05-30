Set sail in the sun this half term!

Fancy taking to the water this half term?

Then you need look no further than Rother Valley Country Park, which has a new set of electric family boats and electric cycles available for hire.

With the weather set to be pretty decent this week, now’s your chance to enjoy some fun in the sun and take in the park’s attractive views - whether from its many cycle paths, or from the lake.

Fun at Hemsworth Water Park and Playworld

Rotherham Council’s assistant director of Culture, Sport and Tourism, Polly Hamilton, said: “A visit to Rother Valley Country Park provides families with a brilliant day out in the fresh air.

“The two new additions of the electric family boats and electric cycles give visitors a brand new experience at the park. We encourage families and children to come along and have a great day out. A trip to the park this summer will give lots of fun and excitement for the whole family.”

The Watersports Centre also offers hire of water zorbs, canoes, paddle boards, wind surfs, rowing boats and pedal boats. The instructors at the centre can provide courses for you to learn how to canoe, sail, windsurf and drive a powerboat.

Word of warning, if you’re looking to hire, don’t forget your ID!

Electric boat hire is £10 for 15 minutes for a group of five, and the electric cycles are suitable for between four to six people at a cost of £21 per hour.

The park also features plenty of other wonderful attractions for children, including a miniature train ride, adventure valley play area, a free play area, and the station farm where there is the opportunity to see and feed the goats, sheep, lama and alpaca. The park also has refreshment facilities available at the Stables Café or you can bring your own picnic.

For those who don’t mind going a little further afield, you could always head to the beach this half term? No I’m not talking about trekking all the way to the seaside - Hemsworth Water Park and Playworld is a little gem not far from Barnsley I discovered just recently and, since then, I’m shouting about it loud and proud to anyone who will listen.

This fantastic park - which is free to access - features a gorgeous sandy strip of a beach right by the water, with pedalos, canoes and paddleboards available to hire for just £1 per person, There’s also a cafe and indoor playground and an awesome adventure playground - £3 per child, free for under twos - complete with tower slides and a giant trampoline. A perfect family day out in the sunshine.

So grab an ice cream from the beach stand - which also handily sells buckets and spades - and build some sandcastles in the sunshine.

Move more month .......

Don’t forget that Move More Month officially launches in the city this week. Make sure you’re all signed up, with the app downloaded to your phone, so that all your fun in the sun is counting towards your daily activity count. Remember, exercise isn’t just minutes in the gym, it’s walking, cycling and rowing with your family!