September heatwave on the way - could 110-year-old South Yorkshire temperature record be smashed?

A 110-year old temperature record held by a South Yorkshire town could be smashed as Britain gets set to bask in a September heatwave.

The region is set for a late summer scorcher tomorrow as warm air sweeps across Britain - meaning a record set in Bawtry in 1906 could tumble.

Will South Yorkshire bask in temperatures of 35.6C as Doncaster did in 1906?

The highest ever UK temperature for September - 35.6C - was set there - and forecasters are predicting that record could tumble as the mercury rises.

Tuesday’s thermometer readings could rise well above 20C in parts of Yorkshire and between 30C and 32C in the south-east, while further north, Scotland should still see an above-average 20C to 21C.

It’s ten years since UK temperatures rose above 30C in September, when London experienced a high of 30.5C, but if the peak heat is above 31.6C, as it was at Gatwick on 2 September 1961, that will break the 55-year-high.

The Met Office’s Simon Partridge said: “Basically, we’ve got air coming up from the south.

Bawtry Hall, where the UK September weather record was set in 1906.

"The origins of this air is generally southern France and northern Spain, where things are fairly warm at this time of the year. So we’ll start to see things warming up.”

Above average temperatures can be expected across the UK for the rest of the week, he added. However, conditions will become more unsettled on Thursday and Friday, with rain sweeping east.

This unsettled weather will continue into next week, when the north-west will be subject to bands of rain interspersed with dry spells.

But the south-east will benefit from higher pressure over Europe and subsequent drier, warmer and more settled conditions.