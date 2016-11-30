See new installations in Sheffield Cathedral

Advent prayer installations are a new feature in Sheffield Cathedral, for people to visit and see over the Christmas period.

The installations can be found around the Cathedral in The West End, Parker Transept, Old St George’s Chapel, The Chapel of the Holy Spirit and The Crypt until January 6.

People are invited to use these spaces for personal prayer and meditation. Each area has a description and a postcard that can be taken away.

A general leaflet contains a short explanation and a map.

Each area is different, including a large image, a piece of art, a labyrinth, a prayer wall, and an image/sound installation.

The five prayer installations are inspired by the advent antiphons, that are a collection of songs sung in churches in the days before Christmas.

They can be visited whenever the Cathedral is open, and on December 10 there will be an ‘after hours’ opening from 4pm to 9pm,

Visitors can see the prayer installations then and explore the ancient space by candlelight.

Guides and welcomers can make visitors aware of the prayer areas and will offer people a general leaflet, that includes a map, at the entrance.

The Rev Canon Keith Farrow and and Rev Beth Keith, the Cathedral Pioneer Curate, have developed the theme as a new way of engaging visitors to the Cathedral.