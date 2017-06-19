Security stepped up across South Yorkshire following terror attack on mosque

Security measures will be stepped up across South Yorkshire following the terror attack on a mosque in London.

Police said more officers would be deployed to provide a visible presence in crowded areas and at major events.

The announcement was made just hours after after a van was driven into worshippers outside a mosque in Finsbury Park last night.

Tim Forber, assistant chief constable of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Firstly I want to express my condolences on behalf of South Yorkshire Police to all those affected by the incident last night in London.

“We have now reviewed our security measures in key areas across South Yorkshire to provide reassurance and safety to local people.

“You can expect to see continued increase police presence in crowded places which will, of course, include some places of worship this weekend as many celebrate Eid.

“We’ll also be focusing on key events such as Armed Forces Day which will be celebrated across the county.”

He added: “Cooperation between the public and the police remains the greatest advantage in tackling the challenge the UK faces from terrorism.

“Counterterrorism policing is confronting and managing the risk posed by extremist and terrorist threats.

“We are absolutely alive to this and are working closely with local people to ensure they are confident to provide us with such information.”

Mr Forber urged anyone with concerns or information about terrorism to ring the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.

One man, who was receiving first aid before the attack happened, has since died. A 47-year-old man has been arrested.