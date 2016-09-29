Secluded Doncaster lane named among Britain's best places for outdoor sex in 2016

A secluded lane near Doncaster's Robin Hood Airport has been named on a list of Britain's favourite outdoor sex hotspots of 2016.

The unmade dirt-track road, which runs alongside the main runway and is near to Bawtry Golf Club, was named by the Daily Star as one of the places where "frisky couples stripped off for steamy outdoor romps in Britain's most sex-filled summer EVER."

The secluded lane was featured on a map put together by the newspaper - and also featured Doncaster College - the spot near to where a naked couple made worldwide headlines earlier this year by indulging in a public sex romp caught on camera.

The newspaper reported that the road near the airport was a popular spot for couples indulging in outdoor sex - and also "dogging" where people gather to watch others indulging in intercourse.

The Daily Star wrote: "As sun lovers baked in skyrocketing temperatures of 34C this summer, kinky Brits gave into their urges and indulged in their appetite for outdoor sex."

Daring doggers shared their favourite romping hotspots on Swinging Heaven UK – which claims to be the number one “swinging site” with more than a million active users.

The list also feature graveyard, an airbase, a lighthouse, a pub, golf courses, beaches, woodlands and secluded roads.

The paper added: "A kinky pair kicked off the summer of outdoor sex as they were captured on camera bonking “a stone’s throw away” from Doncaster College by shocked students in May.

Doncaster has been at the centre of a number of sex and nudity related headlines this summer, with the kinky couple's outdoor romp followed by stories of a naked woman photographed strolling starkers through the town centre, a photo of a woman having her naked bottom groped outside a Doncaster taxi office going viral and a picture of a woman performing a sex act on a man in Bower's Fold also going viral.

