Search launched to find missing Doncaster man

Police are searching for a missing 42-year-old man, who was last seen leaving an area of Doncaster last night.

Colin Derbyshire was last seen in Hallam Close, Bessacarr at about 7.40pm and is believed to have left the area driving a silver Vauxhall Insignia, registration plate DU09 XHZ.

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers want to hear from anyone who knows where he is or who has seen him.

Police believe Colin, who is about 5ft 10ins tall, is wearing jeans, a t-shirt and trainers.

He may also be carrying a gym bag.

Have you seen Colin? If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 348 of April 24, 2017.