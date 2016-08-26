Search begins for missing Doncaster man

Police are appealing for help to find a 25-year-old Doncaster man who was reported missing yesterday evening.

John Lee Neate was last seen in the Evelyn Avenue area at about 7.45pm and has not been heard from since the early hours of this morning.

Both police and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him.

John is described as about 5ft 7ins, with light brown hair and medium build. Officers believe he may be wearing a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Have you seen John? Do you know where he is? Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 9 of 26 August 2016.